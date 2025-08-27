MPs to Inspect Nakivubo Drainage Redevelopment Amid Rising Controversy

The redevelopment of the Nakivubo drainage channel, one of Kampala’s most critical flood-control systems, has sparked parliamentary scrutiny and public debate. On the directive of Speaker Anita Among, five Members of Parliament from the Committee on Physical Infrastructure will conduct an oversight visit to the site and present a report to Parliament within 14 days.

The announcement was made by Hon. Medard Sseggona, Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), during a meeting on 26 August 2025 with officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), led by Lord Mayor Hon. Erias Lukwago.

Background to the Oversight

The move comes in the wake of a presidential directive issued on 18 August 2025, in which President Yoweri Museveni instructed the Prime Minister to approve businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s redevelopment plan for Nakivubo and provide government support for its implementation.

The project, spearheaded by Kiham Enterprises, has attracted significant controversy, with environmentalists, civil society, and political actors raising concerns about transparency, environmental risks, and urban planning procedures.

Speaker’s Directive and COSASE’s Position

Sseggona read out the Speaker’s letter to members, making it clear that the oversight now falls exclusively under the Physical Infrastructure Committee.

“In light of those developments, it is the view of this committee that we shall not proceed with a matter that is before another committee of Parliament. We are advising the Clerk to ensure that matters related to this particular issue be sent to that committee,” he said.

He clarified, however, that COSASE will continue investigating other issues flagged by the Auditor General’s December 2024 report, particularly encroachment on KCCA land and misuse of public resources.

MPs Challenge Directive

Not all lawmakers agreed with the Speaker’s decision.

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) argued that parliamentary committees often work jointly on matters of national importance and questioned why COSASE should not proceed with its inquiries. He also pointed out that the Speaker’s directive had not been formally communicated to COSASE members.

Hon. Hillary Kiyaga (Mawokota North) raised questions about the validity and timing of the oversight order, but Sseggona maintained that the letter was authentic and bore the Speaker’s signature.

KCCA’s Stand and Public Reaction

KCCA leadership sought Parliament’s intervention, noting that the redevelopment of Nakivubo must comply with urban planning and environmental standards.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, speaking to the media after the meeting, questioned why COSASE should be barred from continuing its investigations.

“There is no harm in multiple committees working together on an issue of such public importance. What matters is accountability and the welfare of the city residents,” Lukwago said.

The KCCA technical wing has already halted ongoing works by Kiham Enterprises until formal project plans are submitted and approved.

Growing Criticism of the Project

The redevelopment of Nakivubo has been sharply criticized by:

Environmentalists , who warn that altering the drainage system without adequate safeguards could worsen flooding in Kampala .

Civil society groups , who have flagged issues of opaque decision-making and lack of public consultation .

Political leaders, who argue that the project reflects executive overreach into urban governance matters.

Despite the criticism, Kiham Enterprises insists the project will modernize Kampala’s drainage infrastructure, improve aesthetics in the city’s commercial hub, and create new investment opportunities.

The Road Ahead

With Parliament’s Physical Infrastructure Committee set to report back in two weeks, the fate of the Nakivubo project now hinges on whether MPs endorse, amend, or reject the redevelopment plan.

The outcome could have significant implications not only for Kampala’s urban planning and environmental management but also for the balance of power between Parliament, KCCA, and the Executive in shaping the city’s future.