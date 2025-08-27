Army Man and Accomplices Nabbed in Major Ganja Smuggling Operation

In a major crackdown, Jhalawar police arrested four individuals, including an army officer, on charges of cannabis smuggling. The police seized 103 kg of the illegal substance hidden inside a truck carrying iron rods. A senior police official confirmed the arrests during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The operation involved meticulous planning where the army man, using his ID, escorted the truck to evade police check posts. Alongside the army man, three others were apprehended for their roles in the smuggling operation. The group was arrested after law enforcement discovered the hidden contraband at a Dudhaliya check post.

A female tour-travel operator also faces charges for allegedly providing a private number vehicle for the smuggling operation. The investigation is continuing as police explore further leads into the operation that spanned multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)