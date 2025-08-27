Left Menu

Army Man and Accomplices Nabbed in Major Ganja Smuggling Operation

A significant drug bust in Jhalawar led to the arrest of four individuals, including an army personnel, for smuggling 103 kg of cannabis. A woman was also implicated for providing a vehicle to facilitate the operation. The smuggling gang used an army ID to bypass police check posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:30 IST
Army Man and Accomplices Nabbed in Major Ganja Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, Jhalawar police arrested four individuals, including an army officer, on charges of cannabis smuggling. The police seized 103 kg of the illegal substance hidden inside a truck carrying iron rods. A senior police official confirmed the arrests during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The operation involved meticulous planning where the army man, using his ID, escorted the truck to evade police check posts. Alongside the army man, three others were apprehended for their roles in the smuggling operation. The group was arrested after law enforcement discovered the hidden contraband at a Dudhaliya check post.

A female tour-travel operator also faces charges for allegedly providing a private number vehicle for the smuggling operation. The investigation is continuing as police explore further leads into the operation that spanned multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
2
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India
3
Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

 India
4
Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025