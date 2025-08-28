Mexico Halts Postal Shipments to US Amid Tariff Turmoil

Amid growing uncertainty over the cessation of tariff duty exemptions for low-value packages by the Trump administration, Mexico has joined several countries in halting postal shipments to the United States. This suspension comes as the longstanding 'de minimis' exemption ends, impacting packages valued under $800.

Statistics indicate a significant usage of this exemption, with 1.36 billion packages worth USD 64.6 billion sent in 2024. Mexico's Correos de Mexico has paused these shipments while continuing dialogues with US authorities and postal organizations to find a solution that can restart the service without confusion.

Personal stories highlight the impact of this decision, such as Yunnueth Hernández, who left a post office disappointed after being unable to send a letter to the US. Mexico hopes that negotiations with the Trump administration over broader tariffs and security issues will yield progress soon.

