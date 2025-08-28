Left Menu

Mexico Halts Postal Shipments to US Amid Tariff Turmoil

Mexico's postal service temporarily suspends shipments to the US due to the end of tariff duty exemptions for low-value packages. This move aligns with similar actions by other countries, as talks continue between Mexico and the Trump administration to avoid broader tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing uncertainty over the cessation of tariff duty exemptions for low-value packages by the Trump administration, Mexico has joined several countries in halting postal shipments to the United States. This suspension comes as the longstanding 'de minimis' exemption ends, impacting packages valued under $800.

Statistics indicate a significant usage of this exemption, with 1.36 billion packages worth USD 64.6 billion sent in 2024. Mexico's Correos de Mexico has paused these shipments while continuing dialogues with US authorities and postal organizations to find a solution that can restart the service without confusion.

Personal stories highlight the impact of this decision, such as Yunnueth Hernández, who left a post office disappointed after being unable to send a letter to the US. Mexico hopes that negotiations with the Trump administration over broader tariffs and security issues will yield progress soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

