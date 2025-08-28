Government Proposes Alcohol Law Reforms to Balance Safety and Fairness

The New Zealand Government has unveiled a package of proposed reforms to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, aiming to modernise the regulatory system, cut unnecessary compliance costs, and better reflect how New Zealanders consume alcohol today.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee announced the proposals, describing them as a “fair, practical update” that preserves safeguards against alcohol-related harm while removing red tape that burdens responsible drinkers and businesses.

“Most New Zealanders who choose to drink alcohol do so responsibly. Our reforms recognise that responsible drinkers should not be penalised because of the behaviour of a few who do not drink safely,” Mrs McKee said.

A More Practical and Balanced System

The proposed changes are designed to ensure that the Act continues to achieve its central purpose—minimising alcohol-related harm—while making the system fairer and more workable.

Key elements of the reform package include:

Fairer Licensing Processes Applicants for licences will now have the right of reply to objections.

Only local communities will be able to object to licence applications, preventing interference from groups with no direct connection to the area.

When renewing a licence under a new Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), District Licensing Committees (DLCs) will be required to change licence conditions rather than decline applications outright. Support for Businesses Hairdressers and barbers will be able to offer small amounts of alcohol to customers without needing a licence , a practice already common in some overseas markets.

Wineries, breweries, distilleries, and meaderies will be permitted to hold both on-licences and off-licences, enabling cellar door sales that boost tourism and regional economies. Modern Rules for National Events The responsible Minister will be able to declare stand-alone exemptions for special national televised events without requiring new legislation each time. This change is intended to streamline licensing around major cultural and sporting occasions. Stronger Safeguards for Public Safety Age verification will be strengthened by allowing digital identity credentials (approved under the Government’s Digital Identification Trust Framework) to serve as proof of age.

New responsibilities will be introduced for alcohol delivery services to ensure they do not sell to underage or intoxicated customers.

Regulations will be updated to support rapid delivery services, reducing risks linked to fast-turnaround alcohol sales.

Reflecting Modern Drinking Choices

A notable feature of the reforms is a stronger emphasis on non-alcoholic and low-alcohol alternatives, reflecting growing consumer demand for healthier or lifestyle-based options.

Licensed premises will be required to offer a broader selection of such beverages. The Act’s outdated definitions will also be updated to better reflect modern products:

“Non-alcoholic” drinks : Beverages with no alcohol content (e.g., water, juice, soft drinks).

“Low-alcohol” drinks : Drinks with negligible alcohol levels (e.g., kombucha).

“Zero-alcohol” drinks: Products designed to mimic alcoholic beverages but containing no alcohol (e.g., 0.0% beer or gin).

“People deserve to have choices, including the choice to enjoy a drink responsibly, or to opt for non-alcoholic alternatives that suit their lifestyle,” Mrs McKee said.

Community Oversight Retained

The reforms also confirm that territorial authorities will continue to have powers to regulate alcohol sales within their communities through Local Alcohol Policies and DLCs.

“I trust local councils to make the right decisions for their communities. If people have concerns about alcohol in their area, they should raise them directly with their council, and many already do,” McKee said.

Balancing Freedom and Harm Reduction

The package of reforms has been presented as striking a careful balance—supporting responsible enjoyment and business growth, while strengthening rules in areas where alcohol misuse poses real risks.

“These changes strike a careful balance: they make life fairer for responsible drinkers and honest businesses, while continuing to target the areas where alcohol misuse can cause real harm,” Mrs McKee said.

If passed, the reforms will bring New Zealand’s alcohol laws more in line with international best practice, ensuring both public health protection and economic flexibility for the hospitality and beverage sectors.