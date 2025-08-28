Govt Boosts Funding to Rail Heritage Trust to Restore Historic Sites

The Rail Heritage Trust of New Zealand will receive a major funding boost to continue its preservation and restoration of historic railway buildings and structures across the country. Rail Minister Winston Peters announced the increased annual contribution today, highlighting the importance of protecting New Zealand’s industrial and cultural heritage.

Fourfold Increase in Support

KiwiRail has confirmed it will raise its annual public good contribution to the Trust from $125,000 to $500,000. The decision follows a request from the Government for the state-owned enterprise to strengthen its support for heritage preservation.

Mr Peters welcomed the announcement, crediting the leadership of KiwiRail’s new Chair, Sue Tindal, for recognising the value of railway heritage to local communities.

“This is about our national industrial heritage and the volunteer power and engineering pride of railway communities. Only fools steam ahead without any knowledge of where they have been, and communities that value their past are not fools,” Mr Peters said.

Heritage Projects Revitalised

The Trust has already restored numerous iconic rail buildings, including the Cass railway station, immortalised in the celebrated painting by New Zealand artist Rita Angus. With the new funding, more long-standing restoration projects will be able to progress.

One major initiative involves the Mataura Railway Station in Southland, a historic site whose restoration had stalled due to lack of funding. Discussions are underway for KiwiRail to transfer ownership of the building to the Trust, with the increased annual support now making restoration viable in partnership with local volunteers and donors.

Mr Peters said this development would break an impasse that had frustrated local advocates for years:

“This project has been at an impasse for too long, and we have heard the provincial champions who have worked hard to see it restored—so we are fixing it.”

Another key site under focus is the Moana railway footbridge on the West Coast, a heritage structure that has fallen into disrepair. KiwiRail has begun repairs and is working with the Trust on a longer-term plan for its maintenance and upkeep.

Rail Heritage as a National Story

The Trust’s work is supported by thousands of volunteers nationwide who contribute their time, labour, and fundraising efforts to preserve railway stations, bridges, and other infrastructure that tell the story of New Zealand’s industrial development.

KiwiRail’s broader public good activities also include rail safety campaigns, support for heritage locomotives and carriages operating on the national network, and small-scale infrastructure projects for community benefit. The increased contribution recognises the strong public interest in rail heritage and its role in regional identity.

A Partnership of Communities and Government

Mr Peters emphasised that protecting heritage is not only about history but also about identity and continuity.

“The Trust has a long list of valued sites which they want to support with local financial and volunteer backing. This funding gives them the means to do that, while communities contribute their knowledge, skills, and pride.”

With railway stations and structures across New Zealand carrying both historical and cultural significance, the funding boost signals a renewed commitment to ensuring these landmarks are not lost to neglect.

The Rail Heritage Trust, established in 1991, will now be in a stronger position to preserve, restore, and celebrate New Zealand’s railway legacy for future generations.