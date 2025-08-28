High-Stakes Verdict Looms: Jimmy Lai's Trial Tests Hong Kong's Rule of Law

The highly publicized trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai has reached a critical juncture as the Hong Kong court wraps up closing submissions. The case, which has become a symbol of China's broader crackdown on rights in the city, will see its verdict delivered at a later date.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, stands accused of conspiring with foreign powers and publishing seditious material. Despite claims from his defense that the charges are baseless, the case underscores geopolitical tensions, with U.S. and other nations denouncing it as politically motivated.

The prosecution argues Lai and his associates used the media platform to invite sanctions against China and Hong Kong. Lai's defense contends there's no evidence of his involvement. The case continues to challenge the limits of freedom of expression in Hong Kong's changing legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)