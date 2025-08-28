Mashatile to Address Methodist Church Convention on Faith, Unity and Social Change

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Saturday, 30 August 2025, deliver the keynote address at the 14th Annual Convention of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa’s Kumkani Hintsa District Music Association (KHDMA). The convention will be hosted in Butterworth, within the Mnquma Municipality of the Eastern Cape, a province with a deep historical and spiritual heritage.

Faith and Nation-Building

The Deputy President’s engagement with the Methodist Church forms part of his delegated responsibilities from President Cyril Ramaphosa to spearhead social cohesion and nation-building programmes. This includes fostering partnerships with faith-based communities that play a central role in shaping values, strengthening families, and promoting peace.

“The Deputy President’s visit to the Methodist Church of Southern Africa is part of the delegated responsibilities assigned by the President to lead social cohesion and nation-building initiatives in the country, including fostering social compacts with faith-based communities, among others,” the Deputy President’s Office confirmed.

Theme of the Convention

The convention will run under the theme: “Igniting the Omnipresent Well of Spirit and Truth in Worship: Becoming an Alternative Community.” It aims to inspire congregants and communities to embrace values of justice, compassion, unity, and service, laying the foundation for a more harmonious society.

The gathering will also explore the role of music and worship in strengthening community bonds, reaffirming the Methodist Church’s long tradition of using music as a powerful tool for spiritual growth and cultural preservation.

Focus on Gender-Based Violence and Women’s Empowerment

In alignment with the closing days of Women’s Month, the convention will dedicate time to raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV). Discussions will highlight the urgency of addressing GBV as a national crisis, while offering psycho-social services to survivors and support structures for communities.

By incorporating this focus, the church and its partners are sending a strong message that faith communities are vital allies in combating GBV and empowering women. The initiative reinforces government’s broader efforts to mobilize all sectors of society in building safe, inclusive, and equitable communities.

The Role of the Church in Development

Deputy President Mashatile is expected to emphasise the crucial role of the church in nation-building, particularly in:

Providing spiritual guidance and moral leadership in times of social and economic uncertainty.

Supporting community development projects , including poverty alleviation, education, and youth empowerment.

Promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and unity in diverse communities.

Partnering with government and civil society in advancing programmes that foster peace and social stability.

Historically, the Methodist Church of Southern Africa has been a central voice in matters of social justice and human dignity. From the liberation struggle era to post-apartheid South Africa, the church has remained a platform for advocating equity, compassion, and service to humanity.

Building Bridges Through Music

The Kumkani Hintsa District Music Association, which brings together choirs and musicians from across the region, is known for blending worship and cultural expression to unify communities. The 14th Annual Convention will not only be a religious gathering but also a cultural celebration, showcasing the enduring power of music in advancing faith, healing, and unity.

Through music and worship, the event aims to rekindle spiritual resilience while motivating participants to become part of an “alternative community”—one guided by values of love, integrity, and service.

Looking Ahead

The Deputy President’s participation is seen as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with faith-based organisations, highlighting government’s recognition of the church as a vital partner in building a socially cohesive and prosperous South Africa.

As the Eastern Cape hosts this convention, the message is clear: nation-building cannot succeed without moral leadership, active communities, and the commitment of citizens inspired by faith, music, and service to others.