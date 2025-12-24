Vice-President Leads 3rd Sansad Khel Mahotsav, Highlights Sports for Nation-Building

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, graced the 3rd Sansad Khel Mahotsav as the Chief Guest in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, energising thousands of young athletes and sports enthusiasts. The event, held in the historic city known for its cultural legacy, showcased the rising enthusiasm for sports at the grassroots level.

Personal Sporting Journey Shared with Youth

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President spoke warmly about his own long-standing relationship with sports. He recalled his achievements as a college table tennis champion, his participation in long-distance running, and his fondness for cricket and volleyball. He noted that his physically active youth helped him endure the rigours of his demanding padyatras and a 19,000-km rathyatra, underlining how sports build mental resilience and physical stamina.

Sports as a Foundation for Character and Nation-Building

Shri Radhakrishnan reiterated that India’s ancient wisdom emphasises the unity of mind and body, pointing out that sports are not just competitive pursuits but also instruments of character formation. He highlighted how sports cultivate discipline, teamwork, perseverance, respect for rules and emotional strength—qualities vital for nation-building.

He described the Sansad Khel Mahotsav as an important platform that instils these values in young people, especially in non-metropolitan regions where exposure to organised sports is growing.

Transformation of India’s Sports Ecosystem

The Vice-President praised the organisers for decentralising sports culture and credited the country’s significant progress in athletics to the focused push under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He cited flagship initiatives such as:

Khelo India

Fit India Movement

Promotion and preservation of indigenous sports

He highlighted how India’s sports ecosystem has undergone structural transformation over the last eleven years, enabling athletes to receive better training, infrastructure, and global exposure. He also noted the sharp rise in women’s participation, supported by initiatives like the ASMITA Women’s League.

Sports as a Tool Against Drug Abuse

Addressing the pressing issue of drug abuse among youth, Shri Radhakrishnan stressed that sports remain one of the most effective methods to build a drug-free India. Urging young people to commit to healthy lifestyles, he encouraged them to adopt the mantra: “No to drugs, Yes to sports.”

He also appealed to parents and teachers to support children in sporting activities, emphasising that such encouragement is a vital investment in character-building, mental well-being, and holistic education.

A Grand Five-Day Sports Celebration in Agra

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav, scheduled from December 21 to 25, is hosting thousands of residents participating in more than 33 team and individual sports disciplines. The event highlights Agra’s expanding sports culture and the growing enthusiasm for competitive athletics at the community level.

Dignitaries present at the event included:

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State and MP from Agra

Shri Yogendra Upadhyaya, Minister of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh

Several senior officials and community leaders

Their presence underscored the collective commitment to nurturing grassroots sports talent across India.