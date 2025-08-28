U.N. Staff Urge Genocide Declaration in Gaza Conflict

Hundreds of United Nations staff members at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have urged their chief, Volker Turk, to label the ongoing conflict in Gaza as an unfolding genocide. In a letter seen by Reuters, the employees claim that the legal criteria for genocide are met, based on the documented scale, scope, and nature of violations in the Israel-Hamas war.

The letter, signed by the Staff Committee on behalf of over 500 employees, urges Turk to take a decisive and public stance. The staff stressed that failing to denounce genocide undermines the credibility of the U.N. and the international human rights framework, drawing parallels to the international body's perceived shortcomings during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

While there was no immediate response from Israel, which has denied any genocide accusations citing its right to self-defense, the letter highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza that has killed nearly 63,000 people and brought famine to parts of the region. Amnesty International and other rights groups have similarly accused Israel, but Turk is yet to make an official designation.