Mizoram's Stand Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

Mizoram's government opposes the central government's plan to fence the India-Myanmar border, which affects ethnic ties with the neighboring Chin state and the Zo community. The Center aims to scrap the Free Movement Regime to ensure security, prompting widespread opposition from local authorities and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's government is taking a firm stand against the central government's plan to erect a fence along the India-Myanmar border. Home Minister K Sapdanga reiterated the state's opposition, emphasizing that the decision impacts ethnic and cultural ties with the neighboring Chin state, where many share kinship with the local Mizo population.

The central government announced plans to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) to bolster national security and maintain demographic balance. The FMR previously allowed residents to traverse 16 km across borders without documentation. This move has faced strong resistance from the Mizoram state cabinet, civil society groups, and student organizations.

More than 29,000 refugees from Myanmar's Chin state have sought refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in 2021. The state is conducting biometric enrollments for these refugees and asylum seekers from Bangladesh. The Mizoram government urges the Indian government to unify Zo ethnic communities, divided across borders, into one administrative unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

