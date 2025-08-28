Italian PM Condemns Russia's Relentless Assaults
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Russia's recent attacks on Kyiv, highlighting Moscow's disinterest in peace negotiations. Meloni expressed solidarity with Ukrainian civilians, emphasizing the devastating impact on families, including children. The strikes resulted in 18 deaths and damage to European diplomatic missions.
In a strong condemnation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asserted that Russia's relentless strikes on Kyiv underscore Moscow's lack of interest in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Meloni expressed deep solidarity with Ukraine, particularly emphasizing the plight of civilians and families affected by the indiscriminate violence.
The attacks, which resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and damaged European diplomatic offices, reflect the ongoing hostility and the need for a peaceful resolution.
