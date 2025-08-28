Left Menu

Italian PM Condemns Russia's Relentless Assaults

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Russia's recent attacks on Kyiv, highlighting Moscow's disinterest in peace negotiations. Meloni expressed solidarity with Ukrainian civilians, emphasizing the devastating impact on families, including children. The strikes resulted in 18 deaths and damage to European diplomatic missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:05 IST
Italian PM Condemns Russia's Relentless Assaults
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a strong condemnation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asserted that Russia's relentless strikes on Kyiv underscore Moscow's lack of interest in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Meloni expressed deep solidarity with Ukraine, particularly emphasizing the plight of civilians and families affected by the indiscriminate violence.

The attacks, which resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and damaged European diplomatic offices, reflect the ongoing hostility and the need for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

 Global
2
CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
4
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025