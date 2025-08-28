MILMEDICON-2025 Opens in New Delhi, Focuses on Military Trauma and Innovation

The Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Sanjay Seth, today inaugurated MILMEDICON-2025, the International Conference on Physical and Mental Trauma in Military Settings, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Organized by the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), the two-day global conference brings together senior military leaders, medical experts, and international delegations to address emerging challenges and innovations in military medicine.

India’s Commitment to Military Medicine

In his keynote address, Shri Sanjay Seth emphasized India’s determination to advance military medicine through global collaboration, cutting-edge research, and respect for the legacy of service. He described the conference as both a tribute to the sacrifices of India’s soldiers and a step toward future-ready healthcare solutions.

“Our warriors deserve the very best in medical care—both on and off the battlefield. MILMEDICON-2025 is not just a scientific conference; it is a strategic initiative that reinforces our commitment to building stronger partnerships and innovative healthcare systems,” Shri Seth said.

Focus Areas of the Conference

In alignment with the Indian Army’s “Year of Reforms”, the conference is tackling critical areas of reform and innovation in combat healthcare. Key deliberations will focus on:

Advanced Combat Trauma Care – improving survival rates in battlefield conditions.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in diagnostics, logistics, and trauma management.

Innovative Trends in Emergency and Battlefield Medical Response – including telemedicine, robotic surgery, and rapid evacuation systems.

Women in Combat and Leadership Roles – highlighting the evolving role of Nari Shakti in armed forces medical services.

Centenary of the Military Nursing Service

A major highlight of the event is the Centenary Celebration of the Military Nursing Service (MNS). For 100 years, the MNS has stood at the forefront of combat care, serving in wars, counter-insurgency operations, peacekeeping missions, and humanitarian relief. The conference is paying tribute to the resilience, dedication, and courage of military nurses, recognizing their crucial role in shaping modern military medicine.

An International Platform

With participation from over 15 foreign countries, MILMEDICON-2025 has taken shape as a truly international platform. The event features:

Panel discussions with military medical experts from Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.

Poster presentations showcasing the latest research in trauma care and combat psychology.

A scientific gallery exhibition highlighting innovations in field hospitals, battlefield evacuation systems, and medical equipment.

Delegates include senior dignitaries from the Indian Armed Forces, international military medical services, civilian healthcare experts, and members of the academic community. The cross-sectoral participation underlines the need for integrated civil-military cooperation in trauma management.

Shaping the Future of Combat Healthcare

MILMEDICON-2025 is not only addressing the physical dimensions of military trauma but also focusing on mental health, an area gaining prominence in today’s high-stress operational environments. Sessions are examining ways to build resilience, improve psychological support, and reduce stigma around mental health challenges faced by soldiers and veterans.

The conference aims to develop actionable recommendations for enhancing trauma response capabilities, incorporating AI and advanced technologies, and strengthening international military medical cooperation.

Looking Ahead

By combining India’s reform-driven approach with global best practices, MILMEDICON-2025 seeks to ensure that military healthcare remains robust, adaptive, and responsive to the needs of soldiers in the 21st century.

As Shri Sanjay Seth noted, the conference stands as both a scientific milestone and a strategic initiative: a platform where innovation meets service, and where India reaffirms its leadership role in advancing global military medicine.