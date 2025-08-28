Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the development of a new family card to enhance transparency in government welfare schemes. This initiative, unveiled on Thursday, aims to effectively track and monitor welfare benefits delivered at the grassroots level.

Designed to mirror the Aadhaar card system, the family card will assign a 'family score' to households, ensuring that all welfare benefits are documented accurately. The Chief Minister emphasized public satisfaction as a top priority, advocating for technological interlinking to aid socially and economically weaker sections.

Naidu also highlighted the necessity of social re-engineering to address community imbalances among Backward Classes, OCs, and Scheduled Castes. The government is considering introducing a population policy and is focused on maintaining cultural traditions while spurring economic development.

