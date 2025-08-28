Left Menu

Alleged Sedative-Induced Assault Lands Ghaziabad Man in Jail

A 24-year-old man in Ghaziabad has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after serving her a sedative-laced drink. The suspect, Prashant Chautala, reportedly lured the woman with promises of marriage. An FIR has been lodged, and the accused has been detained following a medical examination of the victim.

Updated: 28-08-2025 22:15 IST
In Ghaziabad, a 24-year-old man faces serious charges after allegedly raping a woman with whom he had a prior acquaintance. The man, identified as Prashant Chautala, reportedly served the victim a drink laced with sedatives before committing the assault, according to local police authorities.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been officially lodged at the Loni Border police station, where the victim detailed how Chautala deceived her with false promises of marriage to establish physical relations. The police confirmed his arrest near the Loni bus depot.

Following standard procedure, a medical examination was conducted on the victim, and Chautala has been charged under relevant sections. He has since been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, pending further investigation into the allegations.

