Alleged Sedative-Induced Assault Lands Ghaziabad Man in Jail

In Ghaziabad, a 24-year-old man faces serious charges after allegedly raping a woman with whom he had a prior acquaintance. The man, identified as Prashant Chautala, reportedly served the victim a drink laced with sedatives before committing the assault, according to local police authorities.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been officially lodged at the Loni Border police station, where the victim detailed how Chautala deceived her with false promises of marriage to establish physical relations. The police confirmed his arrest near the Loni bus depot.

Following standard procedure, a medical examination was conducted on the victim, and Chautala has been charged under relevant sections. He has since been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, pending further investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)