Arrest of Bishnoi Gang Member: Unraveling Murder Conspiracies

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have arrested Amol Gaikwad, aged 39, in Kolhapur for his alleged involvement in the high-profile murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police official confirmed the arrest, noting Gaikwad's links with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Siddique was tragically shot dead on October 12 last year in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. Evidence suggests that Gaikwad attended multiple meetings where the murder plot was devised, and played a pivotal role in assisting key suspect Shubham Lonkar to flee post the crime.

Following his arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Gaikwad has been remanded in police custody under MCOCA provisions until September 8. The investigation has also unveiled Gaikwad's possible connection to another murder case in Punjab involving a cloth merchant, further implicating his ties to the Bishnoi gang.

