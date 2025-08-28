SIU Welcomes Sentencing of TERS Fraudster in R178k UIF Ghost Employee Scam

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the sentencing of 38-year-old Ntsebeng Marygold Moji and her company, Aqua Land and Swimming Services, for their role in defrauding the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) during the height of the pandemic.

Moji was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in a scheme that siphoned more than R178 000 intended for workers’ relief.

Details of the Sentence

The Pretoria Regional Court handed down the following sentences:

Ntsebeng Marygold Moji : Fine of R178 000 for theft, or four years’ imprisonment for theft. Five-year prison sentence , wholly suspended for five years, for money laundering.

Aqua Land and Swimming Services : R200 000 fine for theft , wholly suspended for five years. R200 000 fine for money laundering , wholly suspended for five years.



This sentencing comes after the SIU’s investigation uncovered the fraudulent claims and referred evidence to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in line with its legal mandate.

The Fraudulent Scheme

According to the SIU, the scheme dates back to 2020, when Moji’s company submitted false TERS applications on behalf of 16 individuals who were not employees of Aqua Land. The UIF subsequently paid R178 128,36 into the company’s account.

The SIU confirmed that these were “ghost employees”. Investigators interviewed one of the listed beneficiaries, who denied ever being employed by Aqua Land or receiving any UIF-related payments.

Crucially, the investigation also showed no evidence that any TERS monies were used to pay staff salaries. Instead, the funds were diverted, amounting to theft of public resources earmarked for pandemic relief.

Arrest and Prosecution

The matter was referred to the NPA, which tasked the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) with acting on the evidence. Moji was arrested in February 2025, leading to her conviction.

The SIU said the outcome reflects the principle of “consequence management”, ensuring that those who exploited COVID-19 relief schemes face justice.

Broader SIU Mandate

The case was pursued under Proclamation R.8 of 2021, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, authorising the SIU to probe maladministration in UIF’s COVID-19 relief payments.

The SIU’s mandate covered:

TERS payments made to ineligible persons .

False, irregular, invalid, or defective applications submitted to the UIF.

The causes of maladministration within the relief scheme.

The SIU’s investigations have revealed widespread abuse of the TERS programme, with unscrupulous employers and individuals exploiting the system at the expense of workers and taxpayers.

Ensuring Accountability

Welcoming the ruling, the SIU said the case demonstrates how collaboration between investigative bodies and prosecuting authorities can deliver tangible results.

“The sentencing of Moji and her company is part of implementing the outcomes of the SIU investigation and ensuring consequence management,” the unit stated.

The SIU further pledged to continue rooting out fraud and maladministration in public funds, especially those linked to COVID-19 relief measures.

Context: TERS Fraud Crackdown

During the pandemic, the UIF’s TERS scheme was designed to provide financial relief to workers and businesses unable to operate under lockdown restrictions. However, it became a major target for fraudulent claims, prompting the SIU to launch multiple investigations nationwide.

The Moji case adds to a growing list of successful prosecutions, sending a clear warning to fraudsters who sought to exploit public funds meant for vulnerable workers.