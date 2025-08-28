Left Menu

Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

A local court sentenced Lavlesh Nishad to life imprisonment for strangling his wife, Anjali, over dowry demands. The court found him guilty, imposing a fine with an additional sentence in case of non-payment. The conviction was part of a campaign to expedite trials in heinous crimes.

In a landmark judgment, a local court has sentenced Lavlesh Nishad to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Anjali, due to dowry demands.

He was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anand Shukla, who imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 and ordered an additional four months' imprisonment if unpaid.

The conviction followed a prompt investigation under the Operation Conviction campaign, which aims at expediting proceedings in severe criminal cases.

