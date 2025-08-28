Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

In a landmark judgment, a local court has sentenced Lavlesh Nishad to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Anjali, due to dowry demands.

He was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anand Shukla, who imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 and ordered an additional four months' imprisonment if unpaid.

The conviction followed a prompt investigation under the Operation Conviction campaign, which aims at expediting proceedings in severe criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)