A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee
Federal prosecutors dropped a felony charge against Sean Dunn, a former Justice Department employee, for throwing a sub sandwich at a federal agent. A grand jury declined to indict him, marking the second rejection of felony charges related to protests against Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.
In a rare legal turn, federal prosecutors have abandoned their quest to impose a felony charge on Sean Dunn, an ex-Justice Department staffer suspected of assault. Dunn gained notoriety after allegedly hurling a sub sandwich at a federal officer during a protest in Washington, D.C.
This week's decision marks a second setback for the Justice Department, as another grand jury previously opted not to pursue felony charges against a different protester. Both incidents are tied to President Trump's controversial crackdown on crime in the capital, despite evidence suggesting a drop in violence.
The move to dismiss the felony charge, demoting it to a misdemeanor, reflects a broader trend. Attorney General Pam Bondi released Dunn following the incident, captured on video. Critics question the efficiency of federally charging such cases amid declining crime rates.