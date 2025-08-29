A New Era: Modi and Xi Navigate India-China Relations

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this Sunday. This meeting marks Modi's first visit to China in seven years, as both leaders navigate the complexities of improved bilateral relations amid external economic pressures, including U.S. tariffs on India.

The engagement seeks to further thaw relations between India and China after the 2020 border conflict that led to fatalities on both sides. Over the years, several diplomatic efforts have aimed at resolving border disputes and enhancing cooperation, with recent meetings indicating progress in disengagement strategies and discussions on resuming direct air services.

As Modi and Xi convene on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, they aim to solidify communication and cooperation channels to boost regional stability and address shared challenges. The diplomatic dialogues stretch beyond border issues, potentially reshaping economic and political dynamics in the region.

