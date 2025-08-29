Left Menu

A New Era: Modi and Xi Navigate India-China Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working to improve relations between their countries amid past conflicts and external pressures, like U.S. tariffs on India. Their efforts involve high-profile meetings and agreements to de-escalate military tensions at the disputed border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:00 IST
A New Era: Modi and Xi Navigate India-China Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this Sunday. This meeting marks Modi's first visit to China in seven years, as both leaders navigate the complexities of improved bilateral relations amid external economic pressures, including U.S. tariffs on India.

The engagement seeks to further thaw relations between India and China after the 2020 border conflict that led to fatalities on both sides. Over the years, several diplomatic efforts have aimed at resolving border disputes and enhancing cooperation, with recent meetings indicating progress in disengagement strategies and discussions on resuming direct air services.

As Modi and Xi convene on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, they aim to solidify communication and cooperation channels to boost regional stability and address shared challenges. The diplomatic dialogues stretch beyond border issues, potentially reshaping economic and political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
3
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
4
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025