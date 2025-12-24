Gaza Truce Tensions: Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Breach
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the Gaza ceasefire after an Israeli officer was wounded in Rafah. Israel vowed to respond, emphasizing the importance of Hamas adhering to the October truce, which outlines demilitarization and potential removal of Hamas from power in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has charged Hamas with breaching the latest Gaza ceasefire following an incident where an Israeli military officer was wounded by an explosive device in Rafah. Netanyahu asserted that Hamas must strictly adhere to the truce terms established in October, which include their potential removal from power in Gaza.
The Israeli military confirmed that an explosive device was detonated against a military vehicle in southern Rafah, lightly injuring one officer. Although the truce officially began on October 10, both parties have continued to exchange accusations of violations ever since.
President Donald Trump proposed a 20-point plan in September that aims to resolve the conflict, calling for the disarmament of Hamas and its exit from governance in Gaza, whilst Israel retreats. However, both sides have yet to fully commit to the plan, with Hamas tying their disarmament to the establishment of a Palestinian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Protests Against Minority Violence in Bangladesh
Israel's Ambitious 110 Billion Defense Initiative
Protestors Rally Against Violence on Hindus in Bangladesh
Medical College Tensions: Allegations of Violence and Misinformation
Tensions Escalate in Assam: Grazing Land Dispute Sparks Violence