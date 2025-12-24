Gaza Truce Tensions: Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Breach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has charged Hamas with breaching the latest Gaza ceasefire following an incident where an Israeli military officer was wounded by an explosive device in Rafah. Netanyahu asserted that Hamas must strictly adhere to the truce terms established in October, which include their potential removal from power in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed that an explosive device was detonated against a military vehicle in southern Rafah, lightly injuring one officer. Although the truce officially began on October 10, both parties have continued to exchange accusations of violations ever since.

President Donald Trump proposed a 20-point plan in September that aims to resolve the conflict, calling for the disarmament of Hamas and its exit from governance in Gaza, whilst Israel retreats. However, both sides have yet to fully commit to the plan, with Hamas tying their disarmament to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

