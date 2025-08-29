Left Menu

Loan Sharks and Tragedy: A Family's Final Act

Four individuals have been arrested related to a tragic suicide involving a debt-ridden couple and their infant son. The couple cited severe debt and harassment from loan sharks in a suicide note. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of the involvement of an organized lending gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:27 IST
Loan Sharks and Tragedy: A Family's Final Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested following the tragic suicide of a couple burdened by debt, who also poisoned their four-month-old son. Police identified one of the accused as a loan shark, suggesting the incident was linked to financial harassment.

According to officials, the couple's suicide note pointed to crushing debt as the reason for the extreme action. The note revealed they borrowed money for their business at exorbitant interest rates and were under immense pressure from lenders.

Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi stated that investigations will continue, and if a structured gang of loan sharks is involved, severe charges will be enforced. This case echoes a similar incident from 2021, where a family succumbed to loan shark pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj Allianz Negotiations

Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj A...

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

 India
3
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

 India
4
Bullet Train Revolution in South India

Bullet Train Revolution in South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025