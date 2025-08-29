Loan Sharks and Tragedy: A Family's Final Act

Four people have been arrested following the tragic suicide of a couple burdened by debt, who also poisoned their four-month-old son. Police identified one of the accused as a loan shark, suggesting the incident was linked to financial harassment.

According to officials, the couple's suicide note pointed to crushing debt as the reason for the extreme action. The note revealed they borrowed money for their business at exorbitant interest rates and were under immense pressure from lenders.

Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi stated that investigations will continue, and if a structured gang of loan sharks is involved, severe charges will be enforced. This case echoes a similar incident from 2021, where a family succumbed to loan shark pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)