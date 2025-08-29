Left Menu

Israeli Military Initiates Assault on Gaza

The Israeli military has announced the commencement of preliminary operations targeting Gaza City. It stated these initial stages involve heavy forces engaging on the outskirts of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:27 IST
Israeli Military Initiates Assault on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military announced on Friday it has started preliminary operations in Gaza City, marking the initial phase of a new assault. The military emphasized operations are underway with significant force on the city's outskirts.

According to official sources, the military's strategy involves deploying substantial resources in and around Gaza City. This move signals a potential escalation in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Details of the assault's scope remain limited, but the statement highlighted the use of 'great force' as part of the preliminary steps in this military campaign.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shuffle: EaseMyTrip's CMD Transition

Leadership Shuffle: EaseMyTrip's CMD Transition

 India
2
Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands

Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands

 Global
3
Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala

 India
4
India and Africa: Doubling Trade Horizons by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade Horizons by 2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025