Israeli Military Initiates Assault on Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Friday it has started preliminary operations in Gaza City, marking the initial phase of a new assault. The military emphasized operations are underway with significant force on the city's outskirts.

According to official sources, the military's strategy involves deploying substantial resources in and around Gaza City. This move signals a potential escalation in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Details of the assault's scope remain limited, but the statement highlighted the use of 'great force' as part of the preliminary steps in this military campaign.