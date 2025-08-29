Enerhodar, a city in Ukraine, has undergone a dramatic transformation under Russian control, with the population dwindling and its cultural identity under siege. Russian authorities and energy company Rosatom have taken control of daily life, enforcing a curriculum that promotes Russian values among the remaining children.

Violence and intimidation are common, as residents who resist the changes face threats and detentions. Reports of torture and disappearances fuel an atmosphere of fear that pervades the city. While many have fled, those who stay are caught in a struggle over identity and allegiance.

The occupation reflects broader Russian goals to Russify Ukrainian territories, using education and economic investments to reshape the region's future. With Rosatom investing heavily in local infrastructure, Enerhodar's fate now rests on its ability to preserve its heritage amid the pressure to conform.

