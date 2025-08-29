Left Menu

Councillor Anwar Qadri Surrenders Amidst 'Love Jihad' Controversy

City Congress councillor Anwar Qadri, accused of funding 'love jihad', surrendered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was on the run and faced property seizure. Police offered a reward for his capture. Qadri allegedly funded conversions, corroborated by two arrested men involved in related criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:51 IST
Anwar Qadri
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Anwar Qadri, the city Congress councillor accused of funding 'love jihad', surrendered to authorities at the district court in Indore on Friday.

Qadri, who had been evading arrest, turned himself in just ahead of a deadline that would have seen his property seized by police. A reward had been issued for his capture.

Authorities allege that Qadri was involved in financially aiding men to convert women, as revealed by two individuals previously arrested for related crimes. His arrest comes under the National Security Act to ensure public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

