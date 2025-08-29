Councillor Anwar Qadri Surrenders Amidst 'Love Jihad' Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Anwar Qadri, the city Congress councillor accused of funding 'love jihad', surrendered to authorities at the district court in Indore on Friday.

Qadri, who had been evading arrest, turned himself in just ahead of a deadline that would have seen his property seized by police. A reward had been issued for his capture.

Authorities allege that Qadri was involved in financially aiding men to convert women, as revealed by two individuals previously arrested for related crimes. His arrest comes under the National Security Act to ensure public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)