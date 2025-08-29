Bandra Family Court Faces Deadline in High-Stakes Shroff Divorce Case

The Supreme Court has set a three-month deadline for the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai to finalize a longstanding divorce case involving industrialist Jaidev Shroff and his estranged wife, Poonam Jaidev Shroff. This directive came during proceedings on Friday, marking a decade since the high-profile case began.

A judicial bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe remarked on the excessive duration of the case, emphasizing that any delays by involved parties could lead to adverse repercussions. The divorce case, initially directed for expedited resolution by the top court in December 2021, had previously been estimated to require nine months for completion.

The ongoing legal battle has seen financial disputes, with offers for settlements being rejected in the past. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jaidev, noted his client's proposal of Rs 90 crore as a full and final settlement, which was turned down. The case continues to attract significant attention given its high-stakes nature and substantial financial implications.

