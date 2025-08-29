Eknath Shinde Reassures Justice for Marathas Amid Reservation Tensions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured the public on Friday of the government's commitment to the Maratha reservation issue, promising no injustice will be done to any community. Criticising previous MVA administrations for neglecting the cause, he highlighted the need for legally viable solutions.

The government's response comes amidst an indefinite hunger strike by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who demands a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category. Eknath Shinde underscored that their administration had formerly secured 10% reservation, defending it until opposition in the court.

Shinde accused the MVA of failing the Maratha community by not protecting their reservation legally when they were in power. The ongoing efforts to trace Kunbi records and implement supportive schemes like SARTHI and Annasaheb Patil Corporation were underscored as current government actions.

