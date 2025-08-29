Exhumations in Kenya: Renewed Calls for Action against Extremist Sects

In a disturbing development, authorities in southeastern Kenya have exhumed 32 bodies connected to an extremist Christian sect, reigniting scrutiny over the government's previous promises to curb such groups. This tragedy is linked to the same cult blamed for over 400 deaths in 2023's Shakahola Forest disaster.

The ongoing exhumations in the village of Kwa Binzaro have stirred concern, as pathologist Richard Njoroge confirmed the latest discoveries. Linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who allegedly ordered followers to starve for spiritual reasons, the findings underscore a pressing need for tighter religious oversight.

In response, critics argue that the government's security-centric strategies have failed to engage communities effectively, spotlighting the urgent need for comprehensive policy reforms. As the investigation progresses with 11 suspects already detained, families await DNA results to identify their missing relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)