Israel's Strategic Strike on Houthi Leaders Sparks Tensions
Israel's military conducted a precision strike targeting senior Houthi leaders, including their chief of staff and defense minister, in Sanaa. The operation, described as complex, was facilitated by intelligence and air superiority. The response comes amid ongoing tensions with Iran-aligned Houthis and their solidarity actions for Palestine.
Israel's military has reportedly targeted top Houthi figures in an airstrike conducted on Thursday. The strike was aimed at the Houthi chief of staff and the defense minister, and Israel is now awaiting confirmation on the results of this operation.
An Israeli official disclosed that the attack involved striking a compound near Sanaa, where key Houthi leaders convened. Described as a 'complex operation,' the attack was enabled by targeted intelligence and superior air tactics, taking advantage of a timely intelligence opportunity.
The attack coincided with reported Houthi aggression in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, including missiles fired at Israel, most of which Israel intercepted. Israeli forces have retaliated with significant airstrikes in Houthi-held regions, including near Hodeidah. The Houthi group, through its own channels, has denied leadership casualties in Sanaa.
