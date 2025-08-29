Speaker Om Birla Calls for Unity, Social Justice at SC/ST Welfare Conference

Inaugurating the National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament and State Legislatures on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla urged lawmakers to rise above party lines on matters of national interest, reaffirming that social justice, equality of opportunity, and inclusive development are the bedrock of India’s democracy.

The two-day Conference, being held for the first time outside New Delhi, has brought together parliamentarians, state legislators, committee chairpersons, and ministers to deliberate on the role of Committees in advancing the welfare of SCs and STs.

Decline in Legislative Standards a Concern

Expressing concern over the falling number of legislative sittings and increasing instances of disruptive behaviour in legislative bodies, Shri Birla stressed the urgent need to restore the sanctity of debate and dialogue.

"The decline in the level of discussion and dialogue in legislatures is a matter of concern. We must rise above political differences when it comes to issues of national and social interest," he remarked.

Constitution as Guiding Spirit

Reiterating the timeless vision of the Indian Constitution, Shri Birla said that its ideals of justice, equality, and dignity have been the guiding spirit of India’s democratic journey for the last 75 years.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of an inclusive India, he pointed out that members of marginalized communities now occupy the highest offices of the land, a testimony to India’s democratic maturity.

Historical Significance of the Conference

The first such conference was held in 1976 in New Delhi , with subsequent editions in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2001 .

The 2025 Bhubaneswar conference is historic as it is the first to be held outside Delhi , reflecting a push towards decentralization and inclusivity.

The theme of the conference is: “Role of Parliamentary and Legislature Committees in Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs.”

Ensuring Effective Welfare Delivery

The Speaker emphasized that substantial public resources are allocated each year for the welfare of SCs and STs. However, he cautioned that effective utilization, strict monitoring, and financial discipline are essential to ensure that schemes deliver real benefits.

"True empowerment goes beyond financial aid — it must foster self-reliance, dignity, and opportunities for growth," Shri Birla said, highlighting that social justice requires both efficient governance and accountability.

Committees: The Backbone of Parliamentary Democracy

Shri Birla underscored the non-partisan role of Committees, describing them as the backbone of India’s parliamentary democracy. Unlike debates in the House, which can be politically charged, Committees examine issues in detail, free from party constraints, and produce consensus-based recommendations.

He highlighted how SC/ST Committees scrutinize budget allocations, monitor implementation of welfare schemes, and ensure accountability, thereby serving as critical instruments for inclusive governance.

Broader Alignment with National Goals

Shri Birla noted that today, public sector undertakings, financial institutions, and educational reforms such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are aligned with the goal of expanding opportunities for marginalized communities.

He stressed that education and social justice must go hand in hand, and that the protection of rights of weaker sections must remain central to national policy-making.

Looking ahead, he linked the deliberations to India’s long-term vision, stating: "This Conference will contribute to building a roadmap for an inclusive and equitable society, and will give momentum to India’s aspiration of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Dignitaries in Attendance

The inaugural session was attended by several senior leaders, including:

Shri Mohan Charan Majhi , Chief Minister of Odisha

Shri Jual Oram , Union Minister of Tribal Affairs

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan , Union Minister of Education

Shri Harivansh , Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha

Dr. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairperson, Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC/ST

Smt. Surama Padhy, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, delivered the welcome address, while Shri Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, proposed the vote of thanks.

The conference will conclude on August 30, 2025, with a valedictory address by Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

By stressing accountability, consensus-driven decision-making, and the empowerment of marginalized groups, the Conference reaffirms the Parliament and State Legislatures’ role in ensuring that the principles of equality and justice reach the last citizen.

It aims to generate meaningful resolutions, practical suggestions, and innovative ideas to strengthen SC/ST welfare mechanisms, laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat rooted in justice, dignity, and inclusivity by 2047.