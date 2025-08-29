India, Singapore Hold First JCC Meeting to Boost Legal & Dispute Cooperation

The first meeting of the India–Singapore Joint Consultative Committee (JCC), established under the MoU on Cooperation in Law & Dispute Resolution, was convened in Singapore today. The dialogue was co-chaired by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Government of India, and Mr. Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the 60th year of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, signalling the intent of both nations to deepen collaboration in arbitration, mediation, and commercial dispute resolution.

Growing Legal Cooperation in Step with Economic Ties

Opening the session, Minister Edwin Tong highlighted how legal collaboration has grown alongside robust economic engagement. He praised the role of flagship dispute resolution institutions—such as the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC), Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC), and Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC)—in shaping this evolving partnership.

He stressed the need for forward-looking legal frameworks to sustain growth, especially as India is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Minister Tong also urged India to consider ratifying the Singapore Convention on Mediation, to which India was among the first signatories.

India’s Legal Reforms: From Tradition to Modern Institutions

In his address, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal underlined that the MoU reflects the shared determination of both countries to build stronger institutional cooperation. He highlighted India’s reform journey, where Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has become central to legal modernization.

Amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 have strengthened arbitration practices.

The enactment of the Mediation Act, 2023 created a statutory framework to embed mediation as a credible tool.

India’s cultural roots in mediation were recalled, citing the Mahabharata episode where Lord Krishna mediated between the Kauravas and Pandavas.

"India is embedding efficiency, certainty, and credibility into its dispute resolution system, while steadily positioning itself as a global hub for arbitration," Shri Meghwal noted.

Technical Sessions and Knowledge Sharing

The meeting included subject-specific discussions and Q&A sessions where both sides shared best practices:

India’s Perspective: Dr. Anju Rathi Rana , Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, explained India’s transition from ad-hoc to institutional arbitration through reforms and the establishment of the IIAC . She highlighted capacity-building for stakeholders, the importance of the Mediation Act, 2023 , and investor-friendly reforms under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 (amended in 2018) , which mandate pre-institution mediation and enforce strict timelines.

Singapore’s Perspective: Ms. Gloria Lim, CEO of SIAC , outlined SIAC’s 30-year journey , its growing caseload (625 new cases in 2024 involving parties from 72 jurisdictions), and its offices in Mumbai and GIFT City . Mr. Chuan Wee Meng, Chairman of SIMC , shared SIMC’s expansion, handling disputes worth USD 8 billion from 68 countries , with India among its top users. He noted that even complex, high-value disputes are increasingly resolved through mediation. Ms. Crystal Tan, Registrar of SICC , spoke of innovations such as a nine-month expedited track , case management conferences , and cost-effective summary procedures for smaller disputes.



Commitment to Future Collaboration

In their closing remarks, both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in dispute resolution under the MoU framework. They agreed to:

Expand collaboration in training arbitrators, mediators, and judicial officers .

Share best practices from each jurisdiction to improve efficiency and credibility.

Strengthen institutional ties between IIAC, SIAC, SIMC, and SICC, ensuring that the dispute resolution ecosystem keeps pace with evolving global business needs.

Looking Ahead

The inaugural JCC meeting has set the tone for a long-term legal partnership between India and Singapore, rooted in shared values of efficiency, fairness, and innovation. With India’s reforms aimed at becoming a global hub for arbitration and Singapore’s established global reputation in mediation and commercial courts, the partnership promises to contribute to a robust Indo-Pacific dispute resolution ecosystem.

As both nations continue to expand trade and investment ties, their collaboration in law and dispute resolution will not only reduce frictions but also enhance business confidence—supporting economic growth and sustainable development in the region.