Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Love and Betrayal in Melakunda

In Melakunda village, a father allegedly killed his daughter, staging her death as a suicide because of her inter-community relationship. The police have arrested the father and are investigating the involvement of other relatives. The tragic incident highlights societal pressures against inter-caste relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:17 IST
Tragic Tale of Love and Betrayal in Melakunda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father in Melakunda village near Kalaburagi allegedly murdered his daughter in an attempt to disguise her death as a suicide, according to police sources. The deceased was reportedly in a relationship with a man from another community, leading her father to commit the horrific act.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D confirmed that the incident, which occurred on Thursday, was initially presented as a suicide by the father, Shankar. The family allegedly performed the last rites to cover up the crime.

Local authorities arrested Shankar, citing worries over community backlash affecting the marriage prospects of his remaining daughters as the motive. Investigations continue with suspicions on two of Shankar's relatives, potentially involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

 India
2
Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

 Global
3
PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

 India
4
Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025