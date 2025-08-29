Tragic Tale of Love and Betrayal in Melakunda

A father in Melakunda village near Kalaburagi allegedly murdered his daughter in an attempt to disguise her death as a suicide, according to police sources. The deceased was reportedly in a relationship with a man from another community, leading her father to commit the horrific act.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D confirmed that the incident, which occurred on Thursday, was initially presented as a suicide by the father, Shankar. The family allegedly performed the last rites to cover up the crime.

Local authorities arrested Shankar, citing worries over community backlash affecting the marriage prospects of his remaining daughters as the motive. Investigations continue with suspicions on two of Shankar's relatives, potentially involved in the crime.

