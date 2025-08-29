Europe Rallies to Support Ukraine Amid Russian Aggravation

European defence ministers have pledged to boost support for Ukraine and intensify pressure on Russia, following a deadly Russian air assault on Kyiv that tragically took 23 lives and severely damaged a European diplomatic compound.

The assault has ignited outrage among Europe's leaders, pushing them to condemn Russia and call for more stringent measures against Moscow. These include seizing frozen assets and implementing further sanctions while enhancing military support for Ukraine and discussing its potential European Union membership.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, emphasized that as American peace efforts falter, intensified pressure on Russia is essential. The EU continues to weigh security guarantees for Ukraine, potentially establishing a military force to uphold peace efforts alongside a coalition of 30 international allies.

