India Post, MapmyIndia Partner to Boost DIGIPIN for Digital Addressing

The Department of Posts (DoP), Ministry of Communications, has entered into a strategic partnership with MapmyIndia–Mappls, a leading provider of location technology, IoT, and geospatial solutions, to enhance the rollout and adoption of the Digital Pincode (DIGIPIN) initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Dak Bhawan, New Delhi, by designated representatives of both organizations. The collaboration represents a significant step towards building a National Digital Addressing System, aligning with India’s vision of creating a robust digital infrastructure for service delivery.

What the Partnership Involves

Under the MoU, MapmyIndia will provide base maps and geospatial data to be integrated into the Know Your DIGIPIN application. This will enable:

Accurate generation of DIGIPINs based on a user’s precise geographic location.

Enhanced visibility for users to identify their addresses digitally.

Integration of DIGIPIN functionality into the Mappls application , allowing citizens to search and navigate directly using DIGIPIN.

Allocation of DIGIPINs to existing addresses in MapmyIndia’s extensive database, ensuring consistency across platforms.

The initiative will also allow enterprises, government agencies, and developers to incorporate DIGIPIN into their mapping platforms, services, and digital solutions—paving the way for Address as a Service (AaaS) in India.

Voices from the Partnership

Shri Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), DoP, hailed the partnership: "By integrating with MapmyIndia’s mapping platform, we are creating a standardized digital addressing system that will benefit millions of citizens. This will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and enable efficient service delivery."

Shri Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD of MapmyIndia–Mappls, expressed pride in collaborating with India Post: "This partnership will empower citizens and businesses by enabling innovative services around DIGIPIN. Integration of Mappls APIs and SDKs with DoP’s DIGIPIN system will ensure seamless access through the Mappls App, making digital addresses accessible at scale."

DIGIPIN: A Game-Changer in Addressing

The DIGIPIN initiative, spearheaded by India Post, aims to digitize the country’s addressing system, creating unique and standardized digital identifiers for every physical address.

It will eliminate ambiguities caused by inconsistent or incomplete postal addresses.

Support efficient e-commerce, logistics, and government service delivery .

Strengthen digital identity frameworks by integrating addresses into India’s growing digital economy.

The integration with MapmyIndia ensures that location precision and mapping accuracy will be at the heart of the system, boosting citizen confidence and industry adoption.

Benefits and Future Prospects

The collaboration opens up possibilities for:

E-commerce & Logistics: Faster deliveries and reduced address-related failures.

Emergency Services: Accurate geolocation for critical services like ambulances and disaster response.

Government Schemes: Efficient delivery of subsidies and welfare benefits tied to verified addresses.

Urban Planning & Development: Better data for smart city projects and infrastructure planning.

Financial Services: Improved KYC (Know Your Customer) processes through verified digital addresses.

Building an Indigenous Digital Ecosystem

By collaborating with MapmyIndia, the DoP reinforces its commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The partnership ensures that the National Digital Addressing System is indigenous, secure, and scalable, reducing reliance on foreign platforms and empowering India’s technology ecosystem.

Toward a Digital Address Revolution

The DoP–MapmyIndia MoU sets the stage for a digital revolution in addressing, much like the Aadhaar system revolutionized digital identity. With DIGIPIN embedded across applications and platforms, India is moving towards a future where every address is precise, verifiable, and digitally accessible.

This step will not only transform service delivery but also foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and governance reforms across the country.