DARPG Hosts 30th National Good Governance Webinar Showcasing PM Award Winners

In line with the Prime Minister’s directive to encourage dissemination and replication of award-winning governance initiatives, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) organized its 30th National Good Governance Webinar on August 29, 2025.

The initiative, launched in April 2022, has since held one webinar every month, highlighting success stories from the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. These sessions provide a platform for District Collectors, officers, and training institutes to learn from innovative practices across India.

PM’s Vision: Replication of Best Practices

The Prime Minister had earlier directed DARPG to ensure that past award-winning initiatives are widely shared with field officers. The goal is to replicate successful governance models across states and districts, enhancing citizen services and administrative efficiency.

Accordingly, each monthly webinar features presentations by past award winners, offering insights into:

Institutionalisation and sustainability of their projects.

Replication or expansion in other districts and states.

Challenges faced and solutions evolved during implementation.

Scale of the Webinars

Each webinar draws participation from around 1,000 officials, including:

District Collectors and state-level officers.

Officials from line departments, State Administrative Training Institutes, and Central Training Institutes .

Senior officers from DARPG and Administrative Reforms Departments of States/UTs.

The 30th edition was attended from over 800 locations across India, reflecting the widespread reach of the platform.

Initiatives Showcased in the 30th Webinar

1. Sugamya Pustakalya – Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Presented by Shri Anuj Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad, this initiative focuses on creating inclusive and accessible digital libraries for visually impaired and differently-abled citizens. It aligns with the vision of Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, promoting equity in access to knowledge resources.

2. Project DIGIKAKSHA – Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh Presented by Ms. Viskakha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare, this project leverages digital classrooms and e-learning platforms to overcome barriers of geography and connectivity in remote districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative has significantly enhanced access to quality education for students in underserved regions.

Leadership and Participation

The 30th webinar was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, who underscored the importance of digital platforms in spreading good governance practices nationwide. Senior officers, including a Joint Secretary of DARPG, were also present, interacting with participants and facilitating discussions on scaling up such models.

Building a Culture of Good Governance

The Good Governance Webinars are not only a forum for sharing experiences but also a mechanism for building institutional memory across states and training institutes. They contribute to:

Capacity building of civil servants.

Strengthening the ecosystem of innovation in administration .

Driving a culture of performance-based governance at the grassroots level.

Over the last three years, the webinar series has become a knowledge-exchange hub, aligning with the Government’s larger goal of creating a responsive, citizen-centric administration.

Looking Ahead

DARPG has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing these webinars in the coming years, ensuring that every district learns from successful governance experiments across the country. The platform aims to create a repository of replicable models that can be tailored to local conditions, ultimately strengthening India’s governance architecture.