Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Confrontation

In Wazirganj, a land dispute resulted in tragedy as a husband allegedly killed his wife over disagreements about selling property. The incident occurred Friday when Chhotelal attacked Chhotka Devi with a sharp-edged sickle.

Witnesses report that the couple was in a paddy field when an argument broke out. Chhotka Devi, who owned the land, was opposed to her husband Chhotelal's plans to sell, leading to the fatal confrontation.

The suspect fled the scene following the attack. Police have recovered the murder weapon, a blood-stained sickle, and are currently conducting a manhunt. The deceased's daughter discovered the scene, alarming the village. Authorities, including Additional Superintendent Radheshyam Rai, are investigating further, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

