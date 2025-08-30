Visa Cancellation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Ahead of UN Assembly

The recent decision by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 officials has stirred significant diplomatic unease. This measure, ahead of the UN General Assembly, highlights ongoing tensions between the US government and Palestinian Authority.

According to an anonymous State Department official, the move targets Palestinian representatives amidst escalating conflicts in Gaza. The Israeli military's declaration of Gaza's largest city as a combat zone adds to the crisis, alongside the suspension of programs aiding Palestinian children.

The State Department cites national security interests and compliance issues as reasons for the revocations, urging the PLO and PA to renounce terrorism actively. The Palestinian Authority condemned the decision, stating it breaches international law, with UN officials seeking clarification.