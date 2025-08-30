Left Menu

Bridging the Economic Divide: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Trade Talks

China's trade representative Li Chenggang visited the U.S. for talks from August 27-29, discussing bilateral economic and trade relations with U.S. officials. Meetings focused on implementing prior agreements and managing differences through dialogue and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:21 IST
Bridging the Economic Divide: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Trade Talks
Li Chenggang
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move towards mending trade tensions, China's trade representative, Li Chenggang, visited the United States from August 27 to 29. The discussions aimed to address bilateral economic and trade relations, the Chinese commerce ministry reported on Saturday.

During his visit, Li engaged with officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The officials exchanged views on the implementation of prior trade agreements, highlighting the importance of resolving differences through open dialogue.

Li emphasized the need for both nations to manage their differences and expand cooperative efforts, advocating for equal dialogue and consultation as means to fortify economic ties between the world's largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State Dynamics

Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State ...

 India
3
Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, say officials.

Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of ...

 India
4
WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025