Bridging the Economic Divide: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Trade Talks

In a significant move towards mending trade tensions, China's trade representative, Li Chenggang, visited the United States from August 27 to 29. The discussions aimed to address bilateral economic and trade relations, the Chinese commerce ministry reported on Saturday.

During his visit, Li engaged with officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The officials exchanged views on the implementation of prior trade agreements, highlighting the importance of resolving differences through open dialogue.

Li emphasized the need for both nations to manage their differences and expand cooperative efforts, advocating for equal dialogue and consultation as means to fortify economic ties between the world's largest economies.

