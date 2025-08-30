Left Menu

Militant Attack in Pakistan's Kohat: Police Sub-Inspector Killed, Two Injured

Militants ambushed a police van in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killing a sub-inspector and injuring two constables. The attack occurred near Darmalak police checkpost. Rescue teams provided aid and transferred the injured to the hospital, while police initiated a search operation to find the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a police sub-inspector was killed, and two other officers were injured in an ambush by militants. The attack took place near the Darmalak police checkpost in Kohat's Lachi tehsil.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the police van, resulting in immediate fatality of the sub-inspector. The two injured constables received first aid from Rescue 1122 Kohat teams and were moved to District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The area has been cordoned off by police who are conducting a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

