Militant Attack in Pakistan's Kohat: Police Sub-Inspector Killed, Two Injured

In a tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a police sub-inspector was killed, and two other officers were injured in an ambush by militants. The attack took place near the Darmalak police checkpost in Kohat's Lachi tehsil.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the police van, resulting in immediate fatality of the sub-inspector. The two injured constables received first aid from Rescue 1122 Kohat teams and were moved to District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The area has been cordoned off by police who are conducting a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)