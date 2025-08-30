Left Menu

China Affirms Support for U.N. Leadership

In a meeting with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to supporting the United Nations and promoting true multilateralism. The meeting took place in Tianjin during Guterres' visit to China for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:42 IST
China Affirms Support for U.N. Leadership
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed strong support for the United Nations while meeting with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres in Tianjin. Xi emphasized China's commitment to 'true multilateralism' and assured that China would remain a dependable partner for the U.N., according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The talks highlighted China's endorsement of the United Nations' central role in international dealings. President Xi underscored the importance of continuing robust relations with the U.N. as both a responsible global actor and a reliable ally.

The diplomatic engagement coincided with Guterres' visit to China for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, set to take place on August 31 and September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
3
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
4
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025