China Affirms Support for U.N. Leadership

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed strong support for the United Nations while meeting with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres in Tianjin. Xi emphasized China's commitment to 'true multilateralism' and assured that China would remain a dependable partner for the U.N., according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The talks highlighted China's endorsement of the United Nations' central role in international dealings. President Xi underscored the importance of continuing robust relations with the U.N. as both a responsible global actor and a reliable ally.

The diplomatic engagement coincided with Guterres' visit to China for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, set to take place on August 31 and September 1.

