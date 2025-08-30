Indonesian Protests Escalate: Parliament Buildings Ablaze

Violence erupted in Indonesia as protesters set fire to regional parliament buildings across three provinces during ongoing demonstrations. The unrest follows fatal incidents on Friday and poses a major challenge for President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Local reports indicate that parliament buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Pekalongan city in Central Java, and Cirebon city in West Java were targeted. The demonstrators reportedly looted office equipment in Cirebon, prompting police to deploy tear gas in both Pekalongan and West Nusa Tenggara to disperse the crowds.

Further disturbances occurred following protests in Jakarta over lawmakers' pay, which intensified after a police vehicle fatally struck a motorbike driver. The national police chief announced firm actions against lawbreaking protesters, while the president ordered a crackdown on the unrest.