Indonesian Protests Escalate: Parliament Buildings Ablaze

Protests in Indonesia turned violent as regional parliament buildings were set ablaze in three provinces, following deadly incidents. The unrest poses a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto. Demonstrators targeted buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Central Java, and West Java, with tear gas used by police to disperse crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence erupted in Indonesia as protesters set fire to regional parliament buildings across three provinces during ongoing demonstrations. The unrest follows fatal incidents on Friday and poses a major challenge for President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Local reports indicate that parliament buildings in West Nusa Tenggara, Pekalongan city in Central Java, and Cirebon city in West Java were targeted. The demonstrators reportedly looted office equipment in Cirebon, prompting police to deploy tear gas in both Pekalongan and West Nusa Tenggara to disperse the crowds.

Further disturbances occurred following protests in Jakarta over lawmakers' pay, which intensified after a police vehicle fatally struck a motorbike driver. The national police chief announced firm actions against lawbreaking protesters, while the president ordered a crackdown on the unrest.

