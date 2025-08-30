India Launches First Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling at Choryasi Plaza in Gujarat

In a landmark step towards transforming highway travel in India, the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has signed a strategic agreement with ICICI Bank to introduce the country’s first comprehensive Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. The pilot will be implemented at the Choryasi Fee Plaza on National Highway 48 in Gujarat, marking a historic shift towards barrier-free tolling.

The agreement was formally signed at the NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officials from NHAI, IHMCL, and ICICI Bank. The initiative signals India’s readiness to adopt next-generation tolling systems that will remove bottlenecks and redefine user convenience on highways.

A Major Leap in Tolling Modernization

The introduction of MLFF tolling is expected to be a game-changer for Indian highways. The system will use high-performance RFID readers to scan FASTags and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicle registration numbers in real-time. This advanced integration will allow seamless toll deduction without vehicles stopping at toll booths, thereby eliminating the long queues and congestion commonly witnessed at fee plazas.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav emphasized the importance of the initiative:

“This agreement to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system marks a significant milestone in the evolution and modernization of tolling in India. By leveraging technology, it will establish the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly tolling ecosystem, aligned with our vision of technology-driven transformation in National Highway operations.”

Rollout Plan Across the Country

The Choryasi Fee Plaza will be the first in India to experience barrier-free tolling. In parallel, an agreement has also been signed with ICICI Bank for the deployment of MLFF technology at the Gharaunda Fee Plaza in Haryana on NH-44, ensuring that the pilot expands beyond Gujarat.

NHAI has ambitious plans to implement MLFF tolling at around 25 National Highway fee plazas within the current financial year. The identification of additional locations is already underway, and the pilot projects will act as benchmarks for nationwide rollout.

Benefits for Road Users and the Environment

The MLFF system is designed to create a seamless driving experience by removing physical barriers and toll gates. For road users, the key benefits include:

Reduced Congestion and Waiting Time : Vehicles no longer need to halt at toll plazas, saving time and easing traffic flow.

Fuel Efficiency and Lower Emissions : With uninterrupted travel, fuel consumption decreases significantly, leading to reduced carbon emissions and improved environmental sustainability.

Enhanced User Experience: FASTag and ANPR-based tolling offers transparency and hassle-free transactions for commuters.

For the government, MLFF also ensures better toll revenue collection through accurate detection of vehicles, minimizing leakages and enhancing accountability in toll operations.

India’s Roadmap to Smarter Highways

The move towards MLFF tolling aligns with NHAI’s larger vision of creating a smart, technology-driven highway ecosystem. It resonates with India’s push towards Digital India and sustainable infrastructure, offering not just convenience but also eco-friendly benefits for millions of highway users.

With the successful execution of the Choryasi and Gharaunda pilots, India could soon witness the nationwide replacement of conventional toll plazas with fully automated, barrier-free corridors, setting a new global benchmark in highway management.