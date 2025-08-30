Left Menu

Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Assam's Kokrajhar to ensure peace during the Bodoland Territorial Council elections. Licensed firearms are banned, with exceptions for security forces and specific athletes. Public meetings and rallies are restricted, with measures aimed at preventing disturbances and ensuring the polls proceed smoothly.

In a bid to maintain law and order during the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, authorities in Assam's Kokrajhar district have issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS.

District Magistrate Masanda M. Pertin has implemented strict restrictions, including a ban on carrying licensed firearms across the district, effective until the conclusion of the election process. However, exemptions have been granted to police personnel, army and para-military forces involved in election duty, as well as athletes from the National Rifle Association of India participating in sanctioned events, provided they produce valid documents.

Further restrictions include the prohibition of unauthorized public gatherings, rallies, and processions. Vehicle use for campaigning requires prior approval, as does the use of loudspeakers and organization of fairs. These measures aim to prevent disturbances and ensure the elections on September 22 proceed without incident, with the vote count scheduled for September 26 across Kokrajhar and nearby districts under BTC jurisdiction.

