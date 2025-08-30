Unrest in Indonesia Halts President's Beijing Trip
President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia has cancelled a trip to Beijing following domestic unrest. Protests have erupted over lawmakers' pay and a police-related fatality of a taxi driver. These events prompted the decision to forgo attending the 'Victory Day' parade in China commemorating WWII's end.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has canceled his planned trip to Beijing amid escalating unrest at home. The announcement was made by presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi via a video statement on Saturday.
The decision comes after several days of protests across Indonesia, sparked by lawmakers' salaries and the police-involved death of a motorbike taxi driver. The unrest has led to at least four reported fatalities nationwide.
Prabowo was originally scheduled to attend the 'Victory Day' parade in China on September 3, marking 80 years since the end of World War II. However, domestic issues have taken precedence, leading to the trip's cancellation.
(With inputs from agencies.)