Left Menu

Assam Jail Superintendent Suspended for Indiscipline

The Assam government temporarily suspended Nagaon Central jail superintendent Mukul Bhuyan due to alleged indiscipline, following a surprise inspection by the District Commissioner. The decision was based on a report by the Assam Inspector General of Prisons, under the Assam Services Rules, to maintain public service discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:20 IST
Assam Jail Superintendent Suspended for Indiscipline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has suspended Nagaon Central jail superintendent Mukul Bhuyan for alleged indiscipline, marking a significant move to uphold discipline in public service. An official release on Saturday announced the suspension.

This decision came after an unanticipated inspection by the Nagaon District Commissioner on August 29, followed by a detailed report filed by the Assam Inspector General of Prisons. The state home and political department subsequently issued the suspension order.

During his suspension, Bhuyan will receive subsistence allowance as per the rules but remains bound by the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. The suspension will last until further orders are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025