Assam Jail Superintendent Suspended for Indiscipline

The Assam government has suspended Nagaon Central jail superintendent Mukul Bhuyan for alleged indiscipline, marking a significant move to uphold discipline in public service. An official release on Saturday announced the suspension.

This decision came after an unanticipated inspection by the Nagaon District Commissioner on August 29, followed by a detailed report filed by the Assam Inspector General of Prisons. The state home and political department subsequently issued the suspension order.

During his suspension, Bhuyan will receive subsistence allowance as per the rules but remains bound by the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. The suspension will last until further orders are issued.

