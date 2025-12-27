Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged BJP workers to stay disciplined and avoid infighting ahead of Assam's 2026 assembly elections. Confident of a third-term win, Sonowal emphasized the achievements under BJP's rule and emphasized unity as essential for success, marking a contrast from past Congress governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called on BJP workers to maintain unity and discipline as the 2026 assembly elections approach in Assam.
Addressing a state executive meeting, Sonowal expressed confidence in securing a third term, crediting the achievements of the 'double-engine' government over the past decade for this optimism.
Highlighting a shift from 'decades of neglect' under Congress rule, Sonowal underscored the peace and development brought by BJP since 2016, urging party members to prioritize the nation and party above personal interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rural Development Minister Refutes Congress Claims on Employment Act
BJP Rebuts Congress Claims, Promotes VB-G RAM G Act as Transparent Revamp
Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision
BJP Alleges Congress Involvement in Anti-India Global Alliance
Haryana Congress Attacks BJP for Outsider Job Preference