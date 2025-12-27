Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called on BJP workers to maintain unity and discipline as the 2026 assembly elections approach in Assam.

Addressing a state executive meeting, Sonowal expressed confidence in securing a third term, crediting the achievements of the 'double-engine' government over the past decade for this optimism.

Highlighting a shift from 'decades of neglect' under Congress rule, Sonowal underscored the peace and development brought by BJP since 2016, urging party members to prioritize the nation and party above personal interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)