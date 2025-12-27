Left Menu

Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged BJP workers to stay disciplined and avoid infighting ahead of Assam's 2026 assembly elections. Confident of a third-term win, Sonowal emphasized the achievements under BJP's rule and emphasized unity as essential for success, marking a contrast from past Congress governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:40 IST
Sonowal Rallies BJP: Unity and Discipline Key for 2026 Assam Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called on BJP workers to maintain unity and discipline as the 2026 assembly elections approach in Assam.

Addressing a state executive meeting, Sonowal expressed confidence in securing a third term, crediting the achievements of the 'double-engine' government over the past decade for this optimism.

Highlighting a shift from 'decades of neglect' under Congress rule, Sonowal underscored the peace and development brought by BJP since 2016, urging party members to prioritize the nation and party above personal interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom
2
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

 India
3
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

 India
4
Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025