Scandal Unveiled: Police Officers Suspended Over Ties With Jailed Lawyer

In a significant move, six police officers, including four inspectors, have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh following allegations of collusion with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, according to an announcement by the state police on Saturday.

Dubey, who has been charged with running an extortion racket and blackmailing high-profile figures, was incarcerated three weeks ago. The involved officers, named as inspectors Manvendra Singh, Neeraj Ojha, Aman, and Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, along with sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel, faced suspension due to their alleged assistance to Dubey.

The authorities cited charges of gross negligence, corruption, and protection of criminals as reasons for the disciplinary actions. It emerged that these officers allegedly engaged in corrupt practices, including supporting Dubey in land grab cases, suppressing complaints, and manipulating bail procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)