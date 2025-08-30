Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Police Officers Suspended Over Ties With Jailed Lawyer

Six police officers in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for allegedly colluding with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey. Dubey faces charges of extortion and blackmail, and the officers are accused of aiding his criminal activities. This revelation raises concerns about corruption within the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:30 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Police Officers Suspended Over Ties With Jailed Lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, six police officers, including four inspectors, have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh following allegations of collusion with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, according to an announcement by the state police on Saturday.

Dubey, who has been charged with running an extortion racket and blackmailing high-profile figures, was incarcerated three weeks ago. The involved officers, named as inspectors Manvendra Singh, Neeraj Ojha, Aman, and Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, along with sub-inspectors Adesh Kumar Yadav and Sanoj Patel, faced suspension due to their alleged assistance to Dubey.

The authorities cited charges of gross negligence, corruption, and protection of criminals as reasons for the disciplinary actions. It emerged that these officers allegedly engaged in corrupt practices, including supporting Dubey in land grab cases, suppressing complaints, and manipulating bail procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
3
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
4
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025