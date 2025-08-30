Left Menu

Swift Response Efforts Underway in J&K Migrant Camps Post Rains

The J&K government has formed a committee to survey damage in Jammu migrant camps due to recent rains. After visiting affected areas, officials aim for speedy restoration in collaboration with various departments. Damages include infrastructure and utilities, but authorities ensure prompt recovery efforts and seek public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has instituted a committee of officers tasked with assessing damage caused by relentless rainfall in migrant camps across Jammu, as a stated by a government officer on Saturday.

This initiative follows J&K Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Arvind Karwani's visit to several key areas—Mini-Township Jagti, Nagrota, Purkhoo, and Muthi-Butanagar—that serve as homes to displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The visit aimed to evaluate damage and observe ongoing restoration efforts.

According to the official, these officer committees are responsible for conducting comprehensive damage surveys and identifying urgent development needs in each camp. The relief organization is working closely with various departments, such as power and Jal Shakti, to expedite the restoration process. Flash floods have inundated several regions, damaging infrastructure and affecting power and water supply networks, exacerbating public difficulties. The administration assures swift action and requests cooperation from camp residents to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

