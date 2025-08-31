Left Menu

Odisha Empowers Local Police to Tackle SC/ST Atrocities

The Odisha government has authorized police inspectors and sub-inspectors to manage cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This change aims to enhance responsiveness and expedite legal proceedings, previously handled by deputy superintendents and above, for cases in designated special courts.

The Odisha government has taken a significant step by granting police inspectors and sub-inspectors the authority to handle cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, according to an official notification released recently.

Before this change, the responsibility for investigating and prosecuting such cases, as well as making arrests, rested with officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and above.

The notification, issued on Saturday, reveals that inspectors and sub-inspectors can now exercise their authority in special courts designated under the Act, pertaining to cases within their respective jurisdictions. This decision is aimed at improving the responsiveness and speeding up the legal process for cases involving atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

