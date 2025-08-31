Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Ethanol Blended Petrol

The Supreme Court is set to examine a legal challenge against the nationwide distribution of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), with the case slated for a hearing before Chief Justice B R Gavai on September 1. The plea suggests that the initiative has compelled numerous motorists to utilize fuel unsuitable for their vehicles.

Filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, the petition demands that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas guarantee ethanol-free fuel availability and ensure ethanol content labeling at petrol stations. The plea emphasizes informing consumers of vehicle compatibility concerning ethanol content before fueling.

The petition argues that vehicles, particularly those sold before 2023 and select BS-VI models, are not designed to accommodate high ethanol mixtures, leading to mechanical issues and insurance claim denials. Comparatively, the plea highlights international standards where ethanol-free options and clear content displays allow consumers an informed decision.

