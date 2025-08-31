Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Ethanol Blended Petrol

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), arguing it forces motorists to use incompatible fuel. The plea also calls for the availability of ethanol-free petrol and mandates clear labeling of ethanol content at petrol pumps.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:59 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to examine a legal challenge against the nationwide distribution of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20), with the case slated for a hearing before Chief Justice B R Gavai on September 1. The plea suggests that the initiative has compelled numerous motorists to utilize fuel unsuitable for their vehicles.

Filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, the petition demands that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas guarantee ethanol-free fuel availability and ensure ethanol content labeling at petrol stations. The plea emphasizes informing consumers of vehicle compatibility concerning ethanol content before fueling.

The petition argues that vehicles, particularly those sold before 2023 and select BS-VI models, are not designed to accommodate high ethanol mixtures, leading to mechanical issues and insurance claim denials. Comparatively, the plea highlights international standards where ethanol-free options and clear content displays allow consumers an informed decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

