Daring Rescue: Army Saves Stranded Mother and Newborn from Flooded Gurdaspur
Army personnel successfully rescued a woman and her 15-day-old child stranded in the flooded Dhangai village of Punjab's Gurdaspur district. They navigated 18 kilometers of inundated terrain to bring them to safety. The state is experiencing severe floods due to swollen rivers and heavy rain.
- Country:
- India
In a daring rescue operation, Army personnel salvaged a trapped woman and her newborn from a flood-stricken area in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The duo had been marooned for days on the first floor of their home.
Sappers of the Army's Kharga Corps embarked on the mission after learning about the 15-day-old child and the mother, recently having undergone a cesarian procedure. The rescue involved navigating a complex 18-kilometer journey through submerged terrain.
Efforts continue across Punjab as massive floods wreak havoc, especially in districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar assured citizens of ongoing support in the relief operations.
ALSO READ
Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review
Leaders Unite for Punjab's Flood Relief: Urgent Call for Special Package
Punjab's Stars Unite for Flood Relief: A Cultural Call to Action
Shah and Kataria Discuss Flood Relief and Infrastructure Boost
Mission Resilience: Army's Swift Flood Relief Operations in Jammu