Daring Rescue: Army Saves Stranded Mother and Newborn from Flooded Gurdaspur

Army personnel successfully rescued a woman and her 15-day-old child stranded in the flooded Dhangai village of Punjab's Gurdaspur district. They navigated 18 kilometers of inundated terrain to bring them to safety. The state is experiencing severe floods due to swollen rivers and heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, Army personnel salvaged a trapped woman and her newborn from a flood-stricken area in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The duo had been marooned for days on the first floor of their home.

Sappers of the Army's Kharga Corps embarked on the mission after learning about the 15-day-old child and the mother, recently having undergone a cesarian procedure. The rescue involved navigating a complex 18-kilometer journey through submerged terrain.

Efforts continue across Punjab as massive floods wreak havoc, especially in districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar assured citizens of ongoing support in the relief operations.

